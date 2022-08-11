Filey man wanted by police after 'serious' assault and criminal damage incident

Ben Dack, 23, is wanted by police following a criminal damage incident and a “serious” assault.
Officers believe he is in the Filey area and are appealing for the public’s help to find him.
Anyone with an immediate sighting of Dack should call 999.
Members of the public with information which could help find Dack are urged to call 101.
Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111. Quote police reference number 12220131672.