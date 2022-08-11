Filey man wanted by police after 'serious' assault and criminal damage incident

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Dack, 23, is wanted by police following a criminal damage incident and a “serious” assault.

Officers believe he is in the Filey area and are appealing for the public’s help to find him.

Anyone with an immediate sighting of Dack should call 999.

Filey man Ben Dack, pictured, is wanted by North Yorkshire Police.

Members of the public with information which could help find Dack are urged to call 101.