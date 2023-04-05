News you can trust since 1882
Fire crews from Lythe and Whitby rescue woman 'medically trapped' in vehicle

Firefighters have rescued a woman who became 'medically trapped' in a vehicle after a road traffic accident.

By Louise Perrin
Published 5th Apr 2023, 07:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 07:55 BST

The incident occurred at 3.35pm on the A174 at Ellerby, near Whitby.

Crews from Lythe and Whitby responded to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collsion.

On arrrival, firefighters found that the occupant of one vehicle was out, while the occupant of the second vehicle was medically trapped.

Fire crews from Whitby, Scarborough and Lythe were in action yesterdayFire crews from Whitby, Scarborough and Lythe were in action yesterday
Crews provided first aid assistance until the arrival of ambulance crews and then used small tools to aid the casualty out of the vehicle and handed her into the care of ambulance crews.

Crews carried out scene safety and made both vehicles safe.

Earlier in the day, at 2.37pm on Seamer Road, Scarborough, a crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a bin fire.

Crews located a smoke issuing from a cigarette compartment of a bin and extinguished it using one bucket of water.

Crews from Scarborough were called again at 6.00pm to reports of household furniture on fire in the open on Eden Drive, Scarborough.

Crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet. The cause was deliberate.

At 7.54pm, crews from Scarborough responded to reports of a fire in the open near Middle Deepdale, Eastfield.

A large number of pallets and wooden waste was found piled up in the open.

Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The cause was deliberate.

