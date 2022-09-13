Firearms officers swoop on man who threatened police with a knife near a Scarborough primary school
Specialist firearms officers were pictured in Scarborough after a man threatened police with a knife.
A multi-agency operation was launched when a man with a knife was spotted on a residential street near Gladstone Road Primary School yesterday afternoon.
North Yorkshire Police said they were called to reports of a disturbance at a house on Norwood Street at around 4.30pm on Monday September 12.
A police cordon was put in place on Gladstone Road and surrounding streets, with roads closed for more than an hour.
Most Popular
-
1
Man killed and woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after car crash near Scarborough
-
2
The 10 Scarborough streets with the most disorder and anti-social behaviour incidents revealed
-
3
Former school nurse who lied about her qualifications jailed for grooming and sexually abusing vulnerable Scarborough boy
The man, who was holding a knife, allegedly made threats toward officers and climbed onto nearby scaffolding.
Meanwhile, specialist firearms officers armed with rifles were pictured at the scene by neighbours.
Officers were pictured removing an extendable ladder and an ‘enforcer’ – a specially designed battering ram – from the boot of a police car.
Pictures from the scene showed several police vehicles, vans and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service in attendance.
Officers spoke with the man, who later climbed down and was arrested on suspicion of affray. He remains in police custody.