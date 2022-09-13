Specialist firearms officers armed with rifles were pictured near the scene of the incident. (Photo: Joseph Young)

A multi-agency operation was launched when a man with a knife was spotted on a residential street near Gladstone Road Primary School yesterday afternoon.

North Yorkshire Police said they were called to reports of a disturbance at a house on Norwood Street at around 4.30pm on Monday September 12.

A police cordon was put in place on Gladstone Road and surrounding streets, with roads closed for more than an hour.

A large police cordon was put in place. (Photo: Victoria Stubley)

The man, who was holding a knife, allegedly made threats toward officers and climbed onto nearby scaffolding.

Meanwhile, specialist firearms officers armed with rifles were pictured at the scene by neighbours.

Officers were pictured removing an extendable ladder and an ‘enforcer’ – a specially designed battering ram – from the boot of a police car.

Pictures from the scene showed several police vehicles, vans and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service in attendance.

Police officers were pictured preparing specialist equipment. (Photo: Joseph Young)