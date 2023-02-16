News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Firefighters called after youths deliberately set fire to bin in Scarborough park

Scarborough fire crews were called to attend a fire deliberately set by youths in a park.

By Louise Perrin
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 9:11am

The incident occured on Wednesday afternoon at 3.59pm at Quarry Mount Park in Scarborough. A Scarborough crew were called to a fire to a bin that was deliberately caused by youths.

The crew extinguished the fire and left the incident in the hands of the police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Later, at 6.26pm, a crew from Pickering attended a fire in the open 18:26 that had been seen from the A170 at Wrelton. This was a large fire near trees which had been left unattended, which was extinguished using one hose reel and small tools.

Quarry Mount Park (Image credit: Google Maps)