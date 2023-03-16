At 5.45pm, firefighters from Pickering, Kirkbymoorside and Scarborough were called to a four-storey premises where the chimney was on fire.

Crews attended for several hours, and will be revisiting the site today, Thursday March 16.

Just before 7pm, crews from Filey and Scarborough were called to a residential property in Filey, where it was reported there was a fire to the rear of the property.

Firefighters were called to house fire affecting two houses during a busy night for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

On arrival, crews found the fire to be affecting two adjoining premises with one property suffering external fire damage, with the other property having internal fire damage to a room.

Fire crews extinguished fire using hose reels and the police made the scene secure before a fire investigation commences today, in the daylight.

