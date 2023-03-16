News you can trust since 1882
Firefighters called to a two-house fire during busy night for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to two separate properties which both had serious fires.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 16th Mar 2023, 09:16 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 09:16 GMT

At 5.45pm, firefighters from Pickering, Kirkbymoorside and Scarborough were called to a four-storey premises where the chimney was on fire.

Crews attended for several hours, and will be revisiting the site today, Thursday March 16.

Just before 7pm, crews from Filey and Scarborough were called to a residential property in Filey, where it was reported there was a fire to the rear of the property.

Firefighters were called to house fire affecting two houses during a busy night for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
On arrival, crews found the fire to be affecting two adjoining premises with one property suffering external fire damage, with the other property having internal fire damage to a room.

Fire crews extinguished fire using hose reels and the police made the scene secure before a fire investigation commences today, in the daylight.

Crews were also called to several other smaller incidents.

