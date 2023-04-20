Firefighters from four stations tackle lineside fire on North York Moors near Pickering
Firefighters from four stations have tackled a fire on a railway embankment on the North York Moors near Pickering.
By Louise Perrin
Published 20th Apr 2023, 07:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 08:06 BST
Fire crews from Kirkbymoorside, Pickering, Malton and Whitby were called at 4.55pm on Tuesday to reports of a railway embankment fire that spread to nearby moorland at Levisham.
The fire measured approximately 300 metres by 100 metres.
Crews tackled the fire from the line embankment and hillside using a light portable pump, beaters, backpack sprayers, a lance and an argocat to extinguish.