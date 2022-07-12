Firefighters respond to Whitby house blaze on busy night for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

At 4.50pm, on Monday July 11, crews were called to Manor Road, Scarborough. There was a fire in the open, which was out on arrival.
At half past five, at Riverside View, Norton, a crews responded to a call about a fire in the open. This was out on arrival and crews dampened down the area using a knapsack sprayer.
In Scarborough, crews were called to Valley Road at 6.30pm where a wheelie bin was on fire. This was extinguished using buckets of water.
At 6.45pm, at Shire Croft, Eastfield, crews from Scarborough and Filey responded to a report of a small rubbish fire in the open. This was extinguished using buckets of water.
On Columbus Ravine, Scarborough, a crew from Scarborough were called to fire in the open at 7.30pm. This was a fire to a bin that was extinguished using buckets of water.
At 8.30pm, on Victoria Square, Bagdale, Whitby, a crew was called to a fire to a plant pot. This was extinguished using a hose reel.
In Eastfield, a crew from Scarborough were called to a fire in the open at 10.50pm. The fire was sighted from a distance, and after a search crews were able to find a controlled burn that was left unattended.
At Dundas Gardens, Whitby, crews from Whitby and Lythe responded to a call about a fire to a residential property at 12.25pm. The porch of the house was on fire and the contents were being burnt after they had overheated and ignited.
The crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel and a thermal imaging camera, as well as the crew needing two breathing apparatus.