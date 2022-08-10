Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews from Whitby and Lythe were called to a fire at 9.47am which was by the side of a railway track in Sleights, Whitby. The fire had started by sparks from a stream train.

The fire measured 10 x four metres and the firefighters used a hose reel jet to put it out.

At around 3pm, Scarborough crews were called to a fire under a tree on Station Road, Scarborough.

Firefighters from Scarborough, Whitby and Malton have busy day attending railway fires, arson and a crop fire.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bucket of water was used to extinguish the fire.

Shortly afterwards at 3.10pm, Malton crews were called to a fire in a crop field in Duggleby, near Malton.

The fire measured 20 x 20 metres, and a hose reel jet was used to put the fire out.

Crews from Pickering were called to a fire at 5.23pm on Firthland Road, Pickering.

On arrival, crews found that there was a fire to grass and hedgerow which had been caused accidentally.

A hose reel jet was used to put the fire out.

At 6.10pm, Scarborough crews were called to a fire which had been started deliberately.

On arrival, crews found a small fire in a woods in Eastfield and used backpack sprayers to extinguish the fire

Crews from Whitby and Lythe were called to another fire by the side of a railway track in Goathland at 6.27pm.

On arrival, they found that residents nearby had put the fire out and so crews dampened down the area using backpack sprayers.

In the early hours of the morning on Wednesday August 10, Scarborough crews responded to a call about a fire on Marine Drive.