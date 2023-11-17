Firefighters tackle first floor bedroom fire at domestic property in Whitby
The crews were called to the incident shortly after 6pm on Thursday evening.
The fire caused significant fire and smoke damage in the room of origin.
Crews extinguished the fire using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two thermal imaging camera, lighting and a short extension ladder.
The incident was then left with police and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Later in the day, at 10.08pm, Filey crew were called out to a vehicle well alight in a field off the A165.
Police also attended and crews used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel, thermal imagine camera and e-draulic spreaders to extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire was deliberate.