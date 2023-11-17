Firefighters tackle first floor bedroom fire at domestic property in Whitby

Fire crews from Whitby, Robin Hood’s Bay and Lythe attended a first floor bedroom fire in a domestic property in Whitby on Thursday, November 16.

Crews were called to the incident in Whitby shortly after 6pm last night

The crews were called to the incident shortly after 6pm on Thursday evening.

The fire caused significant fire and smoke damage in the room of origin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews extinguished the fire using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two thermal imaging camera, lighting and a short extension ladder.

The incident was then left with police and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Later in the day, at 10.08pm, Filey crew were called out to a vehicle well alight in a field off the A165.

Police also attended and crews used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel, thermal imagine camera and e-draulic spreaders to extinguish the fire.