Five arrested in early morning drugs raids in Scarborough
Officers from the Operational Support Unit, other specialist teams and British Transport Police were among those deployed to the Barrowcliff estate.
The arrests included a 35-year-old Scarborough woman, an 18-year-old Scarborough man, an 18-year-old Hull woman, a 15-year-old Scarborough boy and a 32-year-old man being arrested in connection with drug offences.
Police patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide reassurance to residents.
Multi-agency teams are working within the community as part of the Clear, Hold, Build project - named 'Building Barrowcliff Together' - which was launched back in March to drive out organised crime and secure a better future for the estate.
Sergeant Tom Wilkinson, who coordinated the operation, said: “We intend to seek out, disrupt and convict those who are involved in serious organised crime.
“I would personally like to thank our communities who have given us information which has allowed us to take action.
“We are listening to what we are being told and we will continue to take action where we can.”
Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or visit the website at www.northyorkshire.police.uk.
Alternatively, anonymous information may be provided by speaking to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Support Services
Support is available by talking to Frank on 0300 1236600 or visit the website https://www.talktofrank.com/.
Free, confidential and non-judgemental services are available across North Yorkshire for people whose lives are affected by drugs.
Visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/healthy-living/drugs-and-alcohol to find out more and get that support.