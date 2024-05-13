Five people arrested during burglary on Stepney Drive, Scarborough
Officers were called to the address at around around 2:40pm on Sunday, May 12, where they found five people inside of a residential house.
One person attempted to run from officers, but was swiftly caught.
All five have been arrested and an investigation has begun.
Police have appealed for anyone on Stepney Drive at the time of the incident who may have seen anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary to come forward.
They are also interesting in speaking to anyone who may have been traveling along the road with dash-cam and captured anything which could assist them with their investigation
If you can help officers with the investigation, call the North Yorkshire Police non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 12240083200.
You can also give anonymous information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.