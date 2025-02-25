Five people arrested following spate of burglaries in Scarborough area

Five people have been arrested following a spate of burglaries in Scarborough area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following investigations into seven commercial burglaries which occurred between February 18 and 22, a combined approach from Scarborough’s Response Team one, Scarborough, Eastfield and Filey’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams and the Roads Policing Team resulted in locating and arresting five people suspected to having an involvement.

At just after 9.30am on February 23, eagle-eyed PCSOs saw two vehicles suspected to be involved with the burglaries travelling along Seamer Road in Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The five suspects – three men and two women aged between 22 and 37 from Lancashire and Devon – have been interviewed and released on conditional police bail not to enter North Yorkshire.

Five people have been arrested following a spate of Scarborough burglaries.

As the investigation continues, police are appealing to any business in the area, who may have been affected and not reported it, to get in touch.

Also, if you have any information which you think may assist with the investigation, please call 101 quoting reference number 12250033261.

Alternatively, you can report anonymous information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.