The rubbish was found in a layby between Settrington and Scagglethorpe yesterday, Monday August 1.
The rubbish included roofing and a chicken coop.
Police have slammed the incident, saying: “What a disgrace.”
It follows a similar incident in Scarborough two weeks ago.
Three tonnes of waste was fly-tipped in the driveway of St. Luke’s Church, Scalby Road.
The waste included rubble, glass and building waste.
If anyone has any information about the incident in Ryedale, email [email protected] or [email protected]
