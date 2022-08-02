The rubbish was found in a layby between Settrington and Scagglethorpe yesterday, Monday August 1.

The rubbish included roofing and a chicken coop.

Police have slammed the incident, saying: “What a disgrace.”

North Yorkshire Police have discovered dumped waste in a layby in Ryedale.

It follows a similar incident in Scarborough two weeks ago.

Three tonnes of waste was fly-tipped in the driveway of St. Luke’s Church, Scalby Road.

The waste included rubble, glass and building waste.

If anyone has any information about the incident in Ryedale, email [email protected] or [email protected]

