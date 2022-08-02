Fly-tipper who dumped waste in Ryedale branded ‘disgrace’ by police

Fly-tipped rubbish discovered in Ryedale has prompted a police investigation.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 11:19 am
Updated Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 11:31 am

The rubbish was found in a layby between Settrington and Scagglethorpe yesterday, Monday August 1.

The rubbish included roofing and a chicken coop.

Police have slammed the incident, saying: “What a disgrace.”

It follows a similar incident in Scarborough two weeks ago.

Three tonnes of waste was fly-tipped in the driveway of St. Luke’s Church, Scalby Road.

The waste included rubble, glass and building waste.

If anyone has any information about the incident in Ryedale, email [email protected] or [email protected]

