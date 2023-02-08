News you can trust since 1882
Former Bridlington police officer to appear in court charged with child sex offences

A former Humberside Police officer is due to make his first appearance in crown court charged with child sex offences, following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

By Phil Hutchinson
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 12:41pm

Former PC Richard Cammidge, who was based in Bridlington, is alleged to have engaged in sexual communication with a child between May 2018 and June 2018, and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child in October 2021.

He is also charged with making an indecent photograph of a child.

He was arrested in November 2021 by officers from Humberside Police.

Bridlington Police Station
He is due to appear before Hull Crown Court tomorrow (Thursday, February 9).

A IOPC spokesperson said: "On conclusion of the investigation, carried out by Humberside Police under our direction, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service in September 2022, which authorised the following charges:

"Making an indecent photograph of a child"Failing to comply with a section 49 notice to disclose the key to protected information"Engaging in sexual communication with a child"Attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child."

