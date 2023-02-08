Former Bridlington police officer to appear in court charged with child sex offences

Former PC Richard Cammidge, who was based in Bridlington, is alleged to have engaged in sexual communication with a child between May 2018 and June 2018, and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child in October 2021.

He is also charged with making an indecent photograph of a child.

He was arrested in November 2021 by officers from Humberside Police.

Bridlington Police Station

He is due to appear before Hull Crown Court tomorrow (Thursday, February 9).

A IOPC spokesperson said: "On conclusion of the investigation, carried out by Humberside Police under our direction, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service in September 2022, which authorised the following charges:

