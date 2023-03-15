Former Filey man found guilty of 18 sex offences against young girls after lengthy trial

David Chamberlain, 37, was accused of 20 offences including five counts of rape and six counts of sexual assault against the girls in Filey.

He denied all the offences, which also included eight allegations of sexual activity with a child, but today, following a trial which lasted more than a week, he was found guilty of all but one of the sexual allegations.

The offences occurred in Filey and at properties elsewhere over a period of about three-and-a-half years.

York Crown Court exterior. Picture by Steve Bambridge

Prosecutor Simon Reevell said that Chamberlain, formerly of Filey but now living in Selby, had groomed one of the girls by initially pretending it was just “fun and games” but then began engaging in “increasingly sexual behaviour”.

Chamberlain sexually assaulted this girl and made her perform a sexual act on him.

He later raped her repeatedly.

This had left the girl feeling “frightened, trapped and confused”.

Chamberlain, of Laurie Backhouse Court, Selby, allegedly called the girl his “sex kitten”.

The second girl was subjected to repeated sexual assaults at the hands of Chamberlain, added Mr Reevell.

The matters were ultimately reported to police and Chamberlain was brought in for questioning.

He denied sexually abusing the girls, neither of whom can be named for legal reasons.

Chamberlain was found not guilty of one charge of rape but now faces sentence for the 19 offences of which he has been convicted.