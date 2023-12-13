Former North Yorkshire Police Community Support Officer convicted of unauthorised access to computer material
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former PCSO Daisy Pennock, 26, of North Yorkshire Police (NYP), was sentenced at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday December 11 and received a 12-month community order to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.
She was also fined £85 and ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge.
She had pleaded guilty at York Magistrates’ Court in November to seven charges under the Computer Misuse Act 1990.
And the force commented on social media platform X that “it was only right” the former PCSO had been held accountable for her actions.
The investigation, carried out by North Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Department under IOPC’s direction, began in November 2022 following a referral from the force.
The investigation found that between April and November 2021, Pennock made unlawful searches on a police database to access information about people known to her without a policing purpose and information derived from these searches were provided to third parties.
IOPC Director of Major Investigations Steve Noonan said: “Former PCSO Pennock breached North Yorkshire Police policy by accessing its computer systems for a non-policing purpose.
“She abused the trust put in her and her actions have the potential to damage the public’s confidence in policing.
“The investigation ensured she was held accountable for her actions and she now has a criminal record as a result.
"I am grateful to all those involved in ensuring justice was served today.”
On conclusion of the investigation in March 2023, a file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.
The IOPC also found that Pennock had a case to answer for gross misconduct for alleged breaches of the police staff standards of professional behaviour with respect to discreditable conduct and confidentiality.
North Yorkshire Police added on X: “Police officers and staff must display the highest level of integrity when accessing force systems.
“The public rightfully expect us to treat sensitive information with the utmost care and professionalism.”