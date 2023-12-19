Former North Yorkshire Police staff member sentenced over misuse of force computer

A former North Yorkshire Police staff member, who accessed and sent an email from a force laptop he was not authorised to use, has been sentenced at court.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Campbell was an Exhibits Supervisor before he resigned in October 2023.

Campbell pleaded guilty to computer misuse and perverting the course of justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was sentenced to eight-months’ imprisonment, suspended for a year, at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 14.

A former staff member at North Yorkshire Police has been sentenced over the misuse of a force computer

The investigation was carried out by North Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards and CID departments in June 2023.

Elliot Foskett, North Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable, said: “The communities that we serve need to know that they can have complete trust in their police force.

“North Yorkshire Police expects the highest level of integrity from all officers and staff.