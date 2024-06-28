York Magistrates' Court

A former Scarborough police officer who bombarded a woman with unwanted calls and messages has been sentenced.

Joe Daniel, 34, from Leeds, pleaded guilty to stalking on Friday April 5, at York Magistrates' Court.

He was fined £800 and issued with a restraining order at Hull Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 26 June 2024.

He must also pay a victim surcharge and prosecution costs totalling £405.

The case followed an investigation by North Yorkshire Police into his calls and messages to a woman with whom he was in a relationship.

Despite being arrested, and receiving bail conditions not to contact the woman, Daniel continued to do so.

Following the sentence, Deputy Chief Constable Scott Bisset said: "We welcome the conviction at court, which reflects our determination to root out those officers who have no place in North Yorkshire Police.

“The communities of York and North Yorkshire expect the highest levels of integrity and professional standards of behaviour from our officers and staff - Daniel's actions fell far short of that and we have taken swift action to ensure he faces the consequences.”

Daniel, a former North Yorkshire Police officer based in Scarborough, had been suspended from duty since November 2023.