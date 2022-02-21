Fortyfoot and Bempton Lane speed checks conducted by police following traffic concerns from residents

Police officers held checks at Fortyfoot and Bempton Lane over the weekend after the team was contacted by members of the public about their concerns over speeding cars.

A police spokesperson said: “PCSOs Feirn and Humphrey set up the equipment which gives us reliable data to then be able to share it with other organisations.