Fortyfoot and Bempton Lane speed checks conducted by police following traffic concerns from residents
Bridlington Neighbourhood Police team officers have been out and about conducting traffic speed checks.
Monday, 21st February 2022, 1:05 pm
Police officers held checks at Fortyfoot and Bempton Lane during the weekend after the team was contacted by members of the public about their concerns over speeding cars.
A police spokesperson said: “PCSOs Feirn and Humphrey set up the equipment which gives us reliable data to then be able to share it with other organisations.
“If you have concerns with speeding in your area please let the community team know.”