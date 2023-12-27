Found Gold Ring! - Police in Scarborough appeal for owner of lost ring to come forward

Police in Scarborough have appealed for owner of a gold ring found in Scarborough to contact them.

Police in Scarborough appeal for owner of lost ring to come forward

The ring was found on Northway in Scarborough on the morning of Christmas Eve and officers are now keen to reunite it with its owner.

A police spokesperson said: “If you have lost your ring, please pop in to the station.

"You will have to describe the ring, and if you have any photos of you wearing it, this would be even better.”