Four arrested and drugs recovered as police execute six warrants in Bridlington and Patrington
As part of a pre-planned operation, officers from Operation Galaxy, Proactive executed intelligence led warrants at addresses on Cleeton Way, Gladstone Terrace and St Johns Walk in Bridlington, and Westgate in Patrington, near Withernsea.
After searching all six properties, alongside those arrested, officers recovered class A and B drugs, a quantity of cash and mobile phone devices.
Two men, aged 29 and 30, and two women, aged 28 and 34 were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
All four have since been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.
A spokesperson for Humberside police said: “If you have any concerns about drug dealing in your area, speak to your local officer, call into your nearest station or call us on our non-emergency 101 line.
“If you’d rather not give your name, you can also report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.”