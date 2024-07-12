Four arrested and drugs recovered as police execute six warrants in Bridlington and Patrington

Four people were arrested during the operation

Four people have been arrested after officers from Humberside Police’s Organised Crime Unit executed six simultaneous warrants on Thursday morning (July 11).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of a pre-planned operation, officers from Operation Galaxy, Proactive executed intelligence led warrants at addresses on Cleeton Way, Gladstone Terrace and St Johns Walk in Bridlington, and Westgate in Patrington, near Withernsea.

After searching all six properties, alongside those arrested, officers recovered class A and B drugs, a quantity of cash and mobile phone devices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men, aged 29 and 30, and two women, aged 28 and 34 were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

All four have since been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for Humberside police said: “If you have any concerns about drug dealing in your area, speak to your local officer, call into your nearest station or call us on our non-emergency 101 line.

“If you’d rather not give your name, you can also report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.”