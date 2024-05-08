Four arrested and suspected cocaine recovered near Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police has arrested four people and seized a large amount of cocaine destined for Scarborough.
By Louise French
Published 8th May 2024, 14:47 BST
Police stopped the car at around 9pm on Tuesday evening

Officers became suspicious about a vehicle that was travelling in and out of the town and intercepted it near Staxton on Tuesday evening (May 7).

They stopped the vehicle at around 9pm and during a search of one of the passengers, a 19-year-old man, found two packs of what what is believed to be cocaine.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Two other passengers, two men aged 24 and 25, and the driver, a woman aged 19, were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supply of class A drugs.

All suspects are from the Scarborough area and remain in police custody at this time / have been released under investigation/bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

The investigation continues.