Four arrested and suspected cocaine recovered near Scarborough
Officers became suspicious about a vehicle that was travelling in and out of the town and intercepted it near Staxton on Tuesday evening (May 7).
They stopped the vehicle at around 9pm and during a search of one of the passengers, a 19-year-old man, found two packs of what what is believed to be cocaine.
The man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Two other passengers, two men aged 24 and 25, and the driver, a woman aged 19, were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supply of class A drugs.
All suspects are from the Scarborough area and remain in police custody at this time / have been released under investigation/bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.
The investigation continues.