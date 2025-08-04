Four arrested in Scarborough for suspected drug offences

North Yorkshire Police have arrested four adults in Scarborough on Saturday (August 2) on suspicion of drug offences.

Following a visit to an address at Northstead Flats in Scarborough, four adults were arrested by police on suspicion of drug offences, including being concern in the supply of Class B drugs and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug. A police spokesperson said: “Following a search of the property, a quantity of drugs was seized along with a large knife. “The three men, aged 49, 23 and 20 and the woman, aged 42, all from Scarborough, have been bailed until October whilst the investigation is ongoing. “We are working with our communities which is one of the best ways that we can cut crime and keep people safe.