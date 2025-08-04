Four arrested in Scarborough for suspected drug offences

By Claudia Bowes
Published 4th Aug 2025, 15:08 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 15:21 BST
The three men, aged 49, 23 and 20 and the woman, aged 42, all from Scarborough, have been bailed.
North Yorkshire Police have arrested four adults in Scarborough on Saturday (August 2) on suspicion of drug offences.

Following a visit to an address at Northstead Flats in Scarborough, four adults were arrested by police on suspicion of drug offences, including being concern in the supply of Class B drugs and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug. A police spokesperson said: “Following a search of the property, a quantity of drugs was seized along with a large knife. “The three men, aged 49, 23 and 20 and the woman, aged 42, all from Scarborough, have been bailed until October whilst the investigation is ongoing. “We are working with our communities which is one of the best ways that we can cut crime and keep people safe.

"If you have any information which could help with this investigation, or other drug related crime, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"The call is free, and you won’t be asked for your name. You can also contact 101. Quote reference 12250143608.”

