Jordan McMichael, 24, of Holyrood Avenue in Bridlington, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.Callum Robinson, aged 23, of Kingston Terrace in Leeds, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.A second 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence, assault of an emergency worker.All four were remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday, November 15).