Four charged with drug offences in Bridlington

As part of Humberside Police’s Clear, Hold, build initiative, four people have been charged with multiple offences following their arrest in Bridlington on Monday, November 13.
By Louise French
Published 15th Nov 2023, 15:32 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 15:48 GMT
Officers were called to The Promenade in Bridlington on Monday, November 13Officers were called to The Promenade in Bridlington on Monday, November 13
Humberside Police were called to reports of suspected drug dealing on the Promenade shortly after 2.30pm.

Officers attended and carried out enquiries in the area and four people were arrested.

Jordan McMichael, 24, of Holyrood Avenue in Bridlington, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.Callum Robinson, aged 23, of Kingston Terrace in Leeds, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.A second 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence, assault of an emergency worker.All four were remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday, November 15).