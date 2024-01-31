Four fire crews called to attend house fire in East Heslerton near Scarborough

Fire crews responded to a house fire in East Heslerton and a road traffic collison in Ebberston

Fire crews from Sherburn and Malton (times two) responded to reports of a fire to a residential property in East Heslerton on Tuesday evening at 9.08pm.

On arrival of crews, the officer in charge requested an additional appliance to attend, from Scarborough.

Together, the crews extinguished the residential premises fire, then remained to dampen down adjacent outbuildings, removed five gas cylinders from the premises and administered first aid to burns on the hands of an occupant and carried out fire investigation.

The fire originated in an utility room which suffered significant fire damage.

Earlier in the evening, at 7.40pm, Pickering fire appliance responded to a Police request to assist with a smoking car and fluids on the roadway following a head-on road traffic collision on the A170 at Ebberston.

This incident involved a Kia and a Peugot.

One female occupant of the Kia, and two male occupants of the Peugot, were out on arrival, and in care of the Ambulance service.