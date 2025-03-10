Four illegal blank-firing guns surrendered in North Yorkshire as part of national amnesty

Four outlawed blank-firing guns have been taken off the streets in North Yorkshire and York as part of a national amnesty.

Tests by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and policing, funded by the Home Office, determined that certain models of top-venting blank firing (TVBF) guns are readily convertible into lethal firearms, and are therefore illegal.

North Yorkshire Police joined other forces in a four-week amnesty for the Turkish-manufactured models.

Anyone in possession of an illegal TVBF could be subject to prosecution and up to ten years' imprisonment.

During the amnesty period, four Turkish-manufactured TVBF guns and ammunition were handed in at North Yorkshire Police stations.

Several other firearms were also brought in for surrender, possibly linked to publicity surrounding the amnesty.

Superintendent Adam Thomson, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "These TVBF guns are readily convertible and have therefore been outlawed.

"With the public’s support, we've been able to get some of these potentially-lethal weapons off the streets.

"If you know of anyone involved in illegal firearms activity, call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Every call is potentially vital to preventing or solving serious crimes - removing an illegally-held firearm may just save someone’s life."

Charles Yates, Deputy Director at the National Crime Agency, added: "By surrendering their TVBFs, members of the public have helped us in our ongoing mission to keep communities safe.

The amnesty is just one example of how the National Crime Agency and policing work together relentlessly to protect the public from the threat of firearms."

For more information about firearms licensing, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/fi/af/firearms-licensing/