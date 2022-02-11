Four males arrested in Bridlington on suspicion of supplying class A and B drugs

Bridlington Neighbourhood Police team officers arrested four males on suspicion of supplying class A and B drugs yesterday (Thursday, February 10).

The arrests came as the Humberside Force continues to focus on drug dealers in the area.

The team has been taking part in Operation Gatehouse and Humberside Police’s Operation Galaxy to tackle drug dealing and associated crime in Bridlington for a number of months.

These operations have been supported by the British Transport Police, the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, local councillors and residents.

The campaign has seen more than 30 people arrested and has led to crime dropping by 35% since May last year.