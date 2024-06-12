Four further arrests have been made after a firearms incident on Wreyfield Drive in Scarborough

Following an incident which occurred on Wreyfield Drive in Scarborough at 11.35pm on Saturday (June 8) officers from North Yorkshire Police made four further arrests.

A man in his 20s and three people aged in their 40s have been arrested on suspicion of firearms and public order offences.

A 20-year-old man who was previously arrested in connection with the incident on Saturday was released on bail pending further investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Tate from Scarborough Police Station said: “Saturday’s incident will have understandably caused concern in the local community.

“However, I would like to reassure the local community that we believe this incident is isolated and there is no risk to the wider public.

“We have made significant enquiries into this incident, and this has led to five arrests.

"Our investigation is still ongoing, and we are working on understanding the full timeline of events.

“Extra patrol officers have been deployed around the Barrowcliffe area.

“If you have any concerns about this incident our officers will be happy to listen to any of your queries.

“We are appealing to the public to come forward if they have any information that could assist our investigation, whether it be CCTV footage, doorbell footage, photos, or descriptions of the suspects or events.