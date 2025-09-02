Four to appear at Scarborough Magistrates' Court charged with drink driving

Four men were charge with drink driving related offences over the weekend

Four people were arrested over the weekend for drink driving related offences.

A 34-year-old Hartlepool man was arrested after blowing 77µ/100ml of breath at the roadside following an altercation at Flamingoland.

He refused to provide an evidential reading, resulting in being charged for failing to provide.

He will appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on September 15. Another call was made to police by the security team at Flamingoland who had an aggressive man with them.

When officers arrived, a 45-year-old man from Knaresborough was arrested after providing a roadside breath-test of 83µ/100ml of breath.

He was also arrested for possession of Class A drugs.

In custody, he provided an evidential reading of 66µ/100ml of breath.

He will appear before Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on September 15 for driving over the limit of alcohol and possession of a Class A drug.

Police were also called to a vehicle which was found by a member of the public to be blocking a road in Scarborough.

When Police arrived, the driver was arrested after providing a roadside breath test of 67µ/100ml of breath.

The 26-year-old man from Scarborough was arrested for being over the prescribed limit and for being drunk in charge of the vehicle.

He has been charged for driving a vehicle over the limit of alcohol.

He will appear before Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on September 18. A fourth call came from an eagle-eyed member of the public who called police from the A64, reporting a vehicle driving ‘all over the road’.

The 36-year-old man of NFA was stopped by police and after blowing 144µ/100ml of breath at the roadside, was arrested.

This was over 4 times the legal limit.

He gave an evidential reading of 124µ, which is still more than 3 times the legal limit.

He will be appearing before Scarborough Magistrates Court on September 15. If you believe you are following a driver affected by drugs or alcohol, call police on 999.

If you have information about a regular drink or drug driver, you can provide anonymous information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.