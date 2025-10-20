East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s ASB and Neighbourhood Policing Teams facilitated the full closure on Friday, October 17. Photo: Humberside Police

A full closure order has been placed at an address on Queensgate in Bridlington following numerous reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB) and violent incidents.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s ASB and Neighbourhood Policing Teams facilitated the full closure on Friday, October 17.

A police spokesperson, viv its Facebook page, said: If any persons are found at the address, they can now be arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The move will ensure local residents are no longer plagued by issues that negatively affect their quality of life.

"We will positively address ASB issues in the town utilising a multi-agency approach with our partners.

"If you are able to provide information to help us fight criminality and ASB, please call 101 or report anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”