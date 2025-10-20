Full closure order placed on Queensgate address

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 20th Oct 2025, 08:14 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 08:15 BST
East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s ASB and Neighbourhood Policing Teams facilitated the full closure on Friday, October 17. Photo: Humberside Police
A full closure order has been placed at an address on Queensgate in Bridlington following numerous reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB) and violent incidents.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s ASB and Neighbourhood Policing Teams facilitated the full closure on Friday, October 17.

A police spokesperson, viv its Facebook page, said: If any persons are found at the address, they can now be arrested.

"The move will ensure local residents are no longer plagued by issues that negatively affect their quality of life.

"We will positively address ASB issues in the town utilising a multi-agency approach with our partners.

"If you are able to provide information to help us fight criminality and ASB, please call 101 or report anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”

