Full closure order served on Bridlington property to prevent anti-social behaviour

The full closure order was served on Wednesday, July 10

Officers from the Bridlington Neighbourhood Policing Team enforced a full closure order at an address on Sewerby Road on Wednesday (July 10).

The order was applied for by East Riding of Yorkshire Council and granted a magistrate’s court.

A closure order allows problem properties to be closed to prevent nuisance and criminal behaviour in a neighbourhood.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “If you have concerns around criminality or anti-social behaviour in your area, please report this to us.

“This is a great example of utilising strong enforcement powers with partner agencies to make our communities safer”