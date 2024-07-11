Full closure order served on Bridlington property to prevent anti-social behaviour
Officers from the Bridlington Neighbourhood Policing Team enforced a full closure order at an address on Sewerby Road on Wednesday (July 10).
The order was applied for by East Riding of Yorkshire Council and granted a magistrate’s court.
A closure order allows problem properties to be closed to prevent nuisance and criminal behaviour in a neighbourhood.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “If you have concerns around criminality or anti-social behaviour in your area, please report this to us.
“This is a great example of utilising strong enforcement powers with partner agencies to make our communities safer”