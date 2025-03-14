Further custody extension granted in North Sea Vessel investigation

SOLONG pictured on 12 March 2025 (Photo: Maritime and Coastguard Agency)

A further extension has been granted by the Magistrates’ Court in relation to the 59-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection to the two-vessel collision in the North Sea.

The man was arrested late on Monday evening (March 10), and he has remained in custody since this time with an additional 36-hour extension granted by the Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 12, and now a further 24-hour extension granted yesterday afternoon (Thursday, March 13).

Additional time has been imperative to the investigation due to the complexities of the incident with the vessels in the sea, the number of witnesses involved and establishing any scenes to collate and gather information and evidence.

Extensive lines of enquiry are continuing, and further updates will be provided when available.

STENA IMMACULATE pictured on 12 March 2025 (Photo: Maritime and Coastguard Agency)

Specialist officers are continuing to support family of the missing crew member of the Solong, who is believed to be deceased.

Chief Coastguard Paddy O'Callaghan gave an update on the Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s response at 2.45pm on Friday afternoon (March 14), he said: “Both vessels remain presently stable with salvors boarding both the Stena Immaculate and the Solong today to continue carrying out comprehensive damage assessments.

“The locations of the vessels are unchanged - the Stena Immaculate remains at anchor. The Solong continues to be held in a safe location connected to a tug.

“There are now only small periodic pockets of fire on the Solong which are not causing undue concern. Specialist tugs with firefighting capability remain at both vessels’ locations.

“Regular aerial surveillance flights continue to monitor the vessels and confirm that there continues to be no cause for concern from pollution from either the Stena Immaculate or from the Solong.

“The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is also assisting in the response, and continues to advise that any public health risk on shore is deemed to be very low. The UKSHA will keep risk assessments under continual review as further information becomes available.”