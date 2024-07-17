Further details released about property closure order in Bridlington after 'anti-social behaviour and criminal activity'
A full closure order was granted by Hull magistrates against 53 Sewerby Road, Bridlington, a bungalow owned by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.
The closure order means no one can enter the property at 53 Sewerby Road, Bridlington, for three months, except for officers from the council, police, other emergency services or utility providers.
Anyone else who enters or stays on the premises without a reasonable excuse can be fined, imprisoned or both.
Hull Magistrates’ Court heard officers from the council’s anti-social behaviour team had received numerous complaints from nearby residents since December last year about serious nuisance at the bungalow happening on a daily basis.
Police also made several visits to the property following reports of loud, violent arguments, drug use and dealing, theft, burglary, and unknown visitors calling in the early hours.
Despite action taken by the council and police to try to engage with the two tenants, to discuss their unacceptable behaviour and to try and work with them, serious nuisance, disorder and criminal activity continued.
The council therefore served the full closure order to prevent further anti-social behaviour and to protect vulnerable residents in the area who had been made to feel unsafe in their own homes.
The council will seek possession of the property.