Generators and power tools stolen from work site near skate park in Scarborough

The tools were taken from a site on Marine Drive

The reported burglary took place overnight between Thursday March 14 and Friday March 15 on Marine Drive in Scarborough.

Generators and power tools were taken from a work site near to the Skate Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area overnight to come forward, especially if they have cycle or dash-cam footage.

They have requested that people review the footage to see if there is anything captured which could assist the investigation.

Local CCTV in the area is also being checked but officers are asking for the public's help.

If you have been offered any power tools or generators, please also get in touch.

If you can help, call 101, quoting reference 12240045337.