Generators and power tools stolen from work site near skate park in Scarborough
The reported burglary took place overnight between Thursday March 14 and Friday March 15 on Marine Drive in Scarborough.
Generators and power tools were taken from a work site near to the Skate Park.
Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area overnight to come forward, especially if they have cycle or dash-cam footage.
They have requested that people review the footage to see if there is anything captured which could assist the investigation.
Local CCTV in the area is also being checked but officers are asking for the public's help.
If you have been offered any power tools or generators, please also get in touch.
If you can help, call 101, quoting reference 12240045337.
You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.