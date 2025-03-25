Giant mountain bike stolen from Scarborough UTC

The Giant mountain bike was stolen on Friday March 21

Police in Scarborough are appealing for information after a Giant mountain bike was stolen from Scarborough University Technical College on Ashburn Road on Friday (March 21).

The Giant Fathom 2 was in the bike stand outside the college and was stolen at around 11am.

Officers are particularly appealing for information from anyone who was in the area at time and saw the bike being ridden in the area and to anyone who may have been offered it for sale or may have information about the bike’s whereabouts now.

Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, you call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Morrison or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 1225004999 when passing on information.