Goods worth £1,400 stolen from Filey store causes police to launch CCTV appeal
North Yorkshire Police have issued this CCTV of a man and a woman whom they would like to speak to, following a shop theft in Filey.
It happened on April 26, and involved the theft of electric toothbrushes and other products, worth approximately £1,400, from a store on Station Avenue.
A police spokesperson said: “Please contact us if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.
"Email [email protected] if you can help.
"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 685 Ben Hepworth, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“Quote reference 12250073740 when passing on information.”