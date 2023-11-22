A judge has condemned a “greedy” Scarborough woman for supplying cannabis in the town, but then spared her prison.

Judge Sean Morris, the Recorder of York, told 47-year-old Rebecca Whitehead that despite her apparent remorse “you are just a greedy woman”.

Whitehead, of Gildercliffe, ultimately admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply. She appeared for sentence today at York Crown Court today.

Prosecutor Tom Jackson said that police swooped on Whitehead’s home in March last year and found over 175 grammes of cannabis in grip-seal bags.

Officers also found drug paraphernalia such as weighing scales, debt lists and dealer bags and about £200 cash, including 4,600 Turkish lira.

Mr Jackson said the street value of the cannabis was between £1,340 and £1,550. Defence barrister Lilly Wildman said that Whitehead, who is a mother, had never been in trouble before and was remorseful for her behaviour.

Judge Mr Morris said that Whitehead had acted out of “pure greed”.

“You are just a greedy woman,” he added.

“You knew exactly what you were doing.”

He added, however, that because Whitehead was a first-time offender, he could suspend the inevitable jail sentence.

“I’m going to make sure you serve a period of imprisonment (but) in your home, to save the taxpayers some money,” said the judge.

He duly imposed a four-month curfew on Whitehead which prohibits her leaving her home between 6pm and 5am daily and which will be electronically monitored.