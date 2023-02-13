The incident happened at The Bull Inn pub on Main Street, Gristhorpe near Filey.

The incident occurred between 11am on Friday February 10 and 11am on Monday February 13.

It’s believed that the fire was started deliberately.

North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service are currently working together to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Members of the public should expect to see increased high-visibility patrols over the next few days.

North Yorkshire Police are now appealing for members of the public to come forward if they have any information which will assist the joint investigation.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have caught the incident on CCTV, ring doorbell or dash cam footage.

If you have any information, contact on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jacob Rushworth.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected]

Quote reference number 12230027117 when passing information.