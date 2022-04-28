Police are appealing for witnesses and information about the assault, which happened in the area of Longwestgate and Springfield, in the Old Town.

They say it involved a group of about eight youths who approached another young person before two of them assaulted him. The suspects then headed off in the direction of Eastborough towards Foreshore Road.

It happened between 2.30pm and 3pm on Saturday March 26; police have just released details.

Can you help with the police investigation

A police spokesperson said: "In particular, we are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything during this time or have CCTV in the relevant areas."

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 390 Scott Sunderland. Or email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.