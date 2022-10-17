Group of youths smash window in Norton and flee the scene as police launch appeal

Youths threw an object which smashed the window. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

North Yorkshire Police were called to reports of youths smashing a window of a home on Park Road in Norton at 7.45pm on Saturday October 15.

Officers said the youths threw a glass lemonade bottle at the window of a bungalow, which smashed the glass.

Four boys, aged around 14 to 15, who were wearing dark clothing, were later spotted running away from the scene.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the vandalism is urged to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Jane Jones.