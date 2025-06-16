Hate crime in Rillington causes police to launch CCTV appeal

By Claudia Bowes
Published 16th Jun 2025, 16:34 BST
The incident involved a man who was delivering leaflets on May 21.placeholder image
The incident involved a man who was delivering leaflets on May 21.
North Yorkshire Police have issued this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to, following a hate crime in Rillington.

A police spokesperson said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

“Email [email protected] if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250091086 when passing on information."

