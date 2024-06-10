Have you seen this man? Humberside Police search for man reported missing from Bridlington
Humberside Police has appealed for help to find missing man Simon, 51, who was reported missing from Bridlington at 11pm on Sunday (June 9).
Simon is described as a mixed race male, 5 foot 7 inches tall, bald, with a slim build and a gold earring in his left ear.
He was last seen wearing a light blue padded jacket, a navy blue sweater, blue jeans and navy trainers with red stripes at one side and navy on the other.
Anyone who has seen Simon or knows where he may be located should call 101 quoting log 523 of 09/06/2024.