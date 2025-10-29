Help wanted after car damaged and left with 'key mark' in Malton
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a car was damaged in Malton.
Between 11am and midday on Sunday October 19, a red Ford Focus was damaged in the Asda car park, with a 'key mark' across the front bonnet.
If you saw anything, have dashcam footage? or information to give, contact the police via [email protected]
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250197844 when passing on information.