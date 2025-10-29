Help wanted after car damaged and left with 'key mark' in Malton

The incident occurred on October 19.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a car was damaged in Malton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 11am and midday on Sunday October 19, a red Ford Focus was damaged in the Asda car park, with a 'key mark' across the front bonnet.

If you saw anything, have dashcam footage? or information to give, contact the police via [email protected]

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250197844 when passing on information.