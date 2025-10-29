Help wanted after car damaged and left with 'key mark' in Malton

By Claudia Bowes
Published 29th Oct 2025, 13:16 GMT
The incident occurred on October 19.placeholder image
The incident occurred on October 19.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a car was damaged in Malton.

Between 11am and midday on Sunday October 19, a red Ford Focus was damaged in the Asda car park, with a 'key mark' across the front bonnet.

Most Popular

If you saw anything, have dashcam footage? or information to give, contact the police via [email protected]

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250197844 when passing on information.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice