Help wanted as sentimental items stolen from house in Hunmanby near Filey

The incident occurred between October 29 and November 2.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after sentimental items were stolen from a house in Hunmanby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened at some point between Wednesday, October 29 and Sunday, November 2 at a property on Muston Road when it was broken into and a number of items including jewellery and silverware was stolen.

A police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious people or activity in Muston Road during that timeframe and to anyone who has doorbell or private CCTV in the area, to check their footage in case they have captured any suspicious people on camera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Laura Carroll, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250207476 when passing on information.