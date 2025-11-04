Help wanted as sentimental items stolen from house in Hunmanby near Filey
It happened at some point between Wednesday, October 29 and Sunday, November 2 at a property on Muston Road when it was broken into and a number of items including jewellery and silverware was stolen.
A police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious people or activity in Muston Road during that timeframe and to anyone who has doorbell or private CCTV in the area, to check their footage in case they have captured any suspicious people on camera.
“Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Laura Carroll, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“Quote reference 12250207476 when passing on information.