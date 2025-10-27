Help wanted to identify man after car damaged on Glenn Bridge, Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to after a car was damaged in Scarborough.
A police spokesperson said: “We would like to speak to him after a car was was damaged on Glenn Bridge in Scarborough on October 2.
“We believe the person in the image will have important information that will help our investigation.
“If you can help identify the person, or have any other information about the incident, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident 12250186426.
“Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”