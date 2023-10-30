News you can trust since 1882
Here are the current wanted men by North Yorkshire Police, including two from Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is releasing the details of four men they would like to speak to in connection with ongoing investigations.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 30th Oct 2023, 15:57 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 15:57 GMT
North Yorkshire Police is releasing the details of four men they would like to speak to in connection with ongoing investigations.

They are, Karl Nimmo (top left), 42-years-old, of Darlington who is wanted in connection with a breach of a restraining order.

Mark Adrian Rathmell (top right), 38-years-old, of Scarborough is wanted for offences relating to stalking and harassment.

Jake William Craven (bottom left), 27-years-old, of Scarborough is wanted for assault.

Benjamin Peter Haycocks (bottom right), 42-years-old is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate them, but they have evaded arrest.

If you have seen one of them, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting or know where one of them is now, please call 999.

You can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the following North Yorkshire Police reference numbers when passing information:

Karl Nimmo – 12230189289

Mark Adrian Rathmell – 12230169057

Jake William Craven – 12230147800

Benjamin Peter Haycocks - 12230145326