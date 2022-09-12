Kyah Dalby, 26, and Richard Alleyne, 35, were arrested after a police tip-off from an eagle-eyed Scarborough resident who saw a group of men gathering around a black Audi in the town, York Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Anna Bond said both men were seen getting into the car, which had a private registration plate, before it was driven off from the area.

Alleyne was later spotted by a plain-clothed officer in the town centre before getting back into the vehicle.

Kyah Dalby.

Officers in an unmarked police car carried out an area search and found the grey or black Audi from the detailed description given by the caller.

It was stopped on Castle Road and Alleyne was arrested from the rear passenger seat.

Officers found just under half an ounce of crack worth £1,120 and “well over an ounce” of heroin worth £1,780 inside the vehicle.

Dalby, from Bridlington, was later arrested as part of a detailed investigation which included vehicle and property searches and examinations of mobile phones and other digital devices.

Richard Andrew Alleyne

He and Alleyne had earlier booked into a hotel on the Scarborough seafront, where Dalby used a false name to book a three-day stay.

Police found well over £1,000 in cash and digital weighing scales inside their room.

The raid occurred after Alleyne had been arrested inside the Audi in another part of town.

Ms Bond said that during the police raids on February 18, 2020, officers also found two mobile phones on Alleyne which showed incriminating text messages between him, Dalby and drug customers.

Dalby was carrying “huge amounts of cash” to pay for the three-day stay, which the hotel receptionist found “rather odd”.

Both men were charged with two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply but denied the allegations right up until their trial, when they finally owned up.

They appeared for sentence via video link on Friday, September 9 after being remanded in custody.

Dalby, of The Crescent, Bridlington, had six previous convictions for 11 offences including being concerned in the supply of cocaine in 2016 and possessing cannabis and MDMA.

Alleyne, of Fearnville Road, Leeds, had 25 previous convictions for 53 offences including conspiracy to supply heroin and crack.

Nick Hammond, for Dalby, said the father-of-four had fallen into drug-dealing because he had no qualifications and couldn’t find legitimate work.

Jemima Stephenson, for Alleyne, said he was also a father-of-four who had held down legitimate employment including at a dock for cruise ships.

Judge Simon Hickey cited “judicial concern about Class A drugs, particularly in Scarborough” and told the defendants: “You must know (that) Class A drugs are the most dangerous and miserable drugs that are peddled on our streets.

Dalby and Alleyne were each jailed for four years.

They will serve half of those sentences behind bars before being released.

Det Con Darrel Temple, of North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Expedite Proactive Team, which was set up to smash drug networks in the county, said: “It is satisfying that Alleyne and Dalby have been sent to prison for a significant period.