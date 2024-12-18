HGV driver arrested near Malton after breath test showed he was three times legal limit

A lorry driver has been arrested after a vigilant member of the public reported a vehicle swerving over the road.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police deployed officers immediately, after receiving a report about the way an HGV was being driven on the A169 near Malton, just before 10.30pm on Tuesday December 17.

The driver, a 40-year-old man, failed to provide a specimen of breath at the roadside, and was arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said that once in custody, he provided a sample of breath more than three times the legal limit.

North Yorkshire Police arrested the driver of an HGV on the A169 near Malton.

He remains in custody at this time.

Sergeant James Jarman, of Ryedale Police, said: “Drive drinking risks the lives of all road users – but to be driving an HGV while three times over the limit is incomprehensible.

"I would like to thank the member of public for calling the police.

"Our officers’ quick attendance meant the vehicle could be stopped before someone was injured or even killed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The arrest is one of more than 70 that have been made since December 1, as part of the force’s Christmas drink and drug driving campaign.

Speaking about the ongoing operation, Chief Inspector Tom Ibbetson said: “We hold a zero-tolerance approach to driving under the influence of drink or drugs all year round, but our December campaign sees us conducting extensive patrols targeting drivers travelling in and out of our towns, cities and more rural locations of a night-time.”