High-value designer watches and handbags taken during Burniston burglary
It happened on Limestone Road, Burniston, on Monday March 3.
Up to three male suspects – all wearing black – were captured on CCTV in the area at around 11.30am.
A number of vehicles drove past them, including a small white hatchback car, possibly a Mini.
Anyone driving in the area at that time is asked to contact police, particularly if they have dashcam footage, as they may have important information that could help police with their enquiries.
High-value designer watches, handbags, belts and a purse were stolen in the burglary.
One male suspect was seen to leave the address at about 12.10pm, and walk away across nearby fields.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12250038802, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.