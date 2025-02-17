Honda motorbike and two electric bicycles stolen during Thornton le Dale burglary

By Louise French
Published 17th Feb 2025, 13:37 BST
Police are appealing for anyone who has seen the motorbike or electric bicycles to get in touchPolice are appealing for anyone who has seen the motorbike or electric bicycles to get in touch
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a burglary that occurred in Thornton le Dale.

It happened at 12.07am on Wednesday February 12.

A shed on Church Lane was broken into and a Honda CRF 450 Motor bike VRM MV20 MTZ and two electric bicycles were taken.

Police are particularly appealing for witnesses and CCTV in and around Church Lane and the surrounding area.

They are also asking anyone who saw the motorbike and bicycles, which are pictured in this article, around the time of the incident to get in touch.

Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Dan Hardey, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250026911 when passing on information.

