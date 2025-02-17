Honda motorbike and two electric bicycles stolen during Thornton le Dale burglary
It happened at 12.07am on Wednesday February 12.
A shed on Church Lane was broken into and a Honda CRF 450 Motor bike VRM MV20 MTZ and two electric bicycles were taken.
Police are particularly appealing for witnesses and CCTV in and around Church Lane and the surrounding area.
They are also asking anyone who saw the motorbike and bicycles, which are pictured in this article, around the time of the incident to get in touch.
Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation.
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Dan Hardey, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250026911 when passing on information.